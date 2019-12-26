|
|
Michael A. Pastuska 1957—2019
Michael A. Pastuska, age 62 of Rockford, passed away Thursday December 26, 2019. He was born in Rockford on December 15, 1957. Funeral Mass will be Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Rita Catholic Church with Fr. Ervin Kaliente officiating. Visitation will be Saturday morning, in the church, from 10:00 AM until service time. Interment following Mass in Willwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. For full obituary, please visit www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019