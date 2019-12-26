Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Pastuska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Pastuska

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Pastuska Obituary
Michael A. Pastuska 1957—2019
Michael A. Pastuska, age 62 of Rockford, passed away Thursday December 26, 2019. He was born in Rockford on December 15, 1957. Funeral Mass will be Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Rita Catholic Church with Fr. Ervin Kaliente officiating. Visitation will be Saturday morning, in the church, from 10:00 AM until service time. Interment following Mass in Willwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. For full obituary, please visit www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -