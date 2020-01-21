|
Michael A. Timmerman 1967—2020
Michael A. "Mike" Timmerman, 52, of Poplar Grove, IL passed away unexpectedly, Saturday morning, January 18, 2020 at work following a sudden illness. Mike was born December 4, 1967 the son of Ronald H. and Dixie L. (Bublitz) Timmerman. A life long resident of Boone County, Mike graduated from North Boone High School where he played football. Following high school graduation, he worked for UPS and Vitners before starting his own Landscape and Snowplowing business. Mike received a "new lease on life" twelve years ago when he became the recipient of a new pancreas and right kidney; this cured his battle with diabetes and allowed him to follow his lifelong dream of earning his C.D.L. and being an over the road trucker. Mike was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Belvidere, loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, frequently renting from Kegel's. He had a "green thumb" and was a devoted fan of the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan.
Michael is loved and will be missed by his parents, Ronald and Dixie; sister, Michele (Jim) Pearson; brother, Scott Timmerman; nieces, Ashlea, Emilee and Taylor; nephew, Evan; aunt, Judy Barksdale, Diane (Harvey) Hemann; uncles, Darrel (VeNila) Bublitz and Dale (Kathy) Bublitz; grandmother, Margaret Jacobson; -4- legged children, Jody the miniature Pinscher, Little Girl the Chihuahua. Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond Jacobson; Gloria and Elmer Siewert.
The visitation for Michael will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 in Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church, 105 East Grove, Poplar Grove, IL, Pastor Doug Carroll officiating . Burial will be in Belvidere Cemetery. A memorial fund will be established and gifts can be given in care of Michael's parents. To share a remembrance, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020