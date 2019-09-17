|
|
Michael Andrew Wagner, MD 1954—2019
Michael Andrew Wagner, MD, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Sunday, August 25th, 2019, at the age of 65.
Michael was born on August 19, 1954 in Phoenix, AZ to Arthur and Helen Wagner. He was the youngest of 10 children, the only child not born in Wisconsin. Michael graduated cum laude from Arizona State University in 1976 and received his medical degree from the U of A in Tucson in 1981. Michael restored and resold VWs and bartended to put himself through college and medical school. He moved to California for his residency at UC Irvine in 1982. He became board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology in October 1986. He practiced ophthalmology, specializing in cataract surgery, for many years in California before moving to Roscoe, IL, where he practiced at Rockford Health Physicians until retiring in 2012. He felt his greatest talent in life was being able to restore eyesight to so many people! We believe Michael's greatest gift was sharing his deep, unending love for us! Michael's main goal in life was to be certain that all of his children came to have a personal relationship with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, so that one day, we may all be reunited together again in our Heavenly Home.
Michael was a dedicated servant to his family and the community. A devout Catholic, he was a man of faith, integrity, compassion, and resolve. Michael was an active part of The Knights of Columbus for many years. He was loved for his great and humble intelligence, goofy sense of humor, and his infectious personality. His smile could light up any room and melt your heart! He was an avid golfer for many years, and he would often share his hobby with his family and friends. Despite his proficiency, his focus was always on everyone having a good time. He also enjoyed running, hiking, boating, studying scripture, and philosophy. Michael's greatest joy came from returning to Phoenix to live out his retirement surrounded by his family. He is deeply missed by those closest to him, especially his wife, Felicia (ne Cannegieter), and his two adopted sons, Austin and Nathan. His absence has left a huge void in our daily lives, and we look to God for consolation.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings John, Thomas, James, and David Wagner. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Felicia whom he shared 14 wonderful years, and sons, Austin and Nathan Wagner. He is also survived by his 3 adult children from a previous marriage, Alex (Kasia) Wagner, AJ (Jessica Sas) Wagner, and Carly (fiancé Patrick) Wagner and his two beautiful grandchildren, Dexter and Anastazja. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Ann Lauer, Robert Wagner, Georgia Harbour, Richard Wagner, and Miriam (Ty) Weckerly. He is survived by his in-laws Patricia and Lyle Lee, several brother and sister in laws, and nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, and cousins too numerous to name but all held deep in our hearts. Michael had many life-long friends whom he cared for immensely. His absence is also felt daily by our 3 dogs, Friday, Two'sDay, and Buddy, who all seem lost without him, too.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Steven Sabo on Friday, September 20 at 5:30 pm at St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL 61080. A gathering with a light dinner will follow at Didier Hall (at St. Peters). Please come to share memories, fellowship and special moments.
Memorial donations can be made in his name to St. Peter Catholic Church of South Beloit, Miss Carly's (of Rockford), or a charity of your choosing.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the assistance of Messinger Mortuaries. A previous funeral mass with rosary was held on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at Saint Maria Goretti Church in Scottsdale, AZ, officiated by Fr. Thomas Hallsten.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019