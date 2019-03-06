|
Michael Cristoforo 1995—2019
Michael Paul Cristoforo, 23, of Brooklyn Park MN, Davenport IA, and Oak Creek WI, died Friday, March 1, 2019 in Minnesota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Christ the King Chapel on the campus of St. Ambrose University in Davenport. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 8th at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. A Rosary will be recited following the visitation at 6:30 p.m. An additional visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Christ the King. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose University.
Michael was born December 28, 1995 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of Michael J. and Anita (Keller) Cristoforo.
In May of 2018, Michael graduated Magna Cum Laude from St. Ambrose University, majoring in English Education and Art History. Michael was currently substitute teaching in Minnesota.
Survivors include his parents, Michael J. and Anita Cristoforo of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; and his grandparents, Deacon Michael F. and Donna Jean Cristoforo of Rockford, Illinois. His Uncles John, Joe and Bruce, Aunts Sonja, Nancy and Amy, cousins Tony, Sam, Franchesca, Genna and Maggie
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Klaus and Lotte Keller.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019