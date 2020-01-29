|
Michael D. Banta 1952—2020
Michael D. Banta, 68, of Rockford, passed away January 22, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, after his courageous battle with cancer. Born January 8, 1952 in Hutchinson KS to Jack & Jackie (Gaylord) Banta. Mike met the love of his life, Yvette Nichols, shortly after graduating Hutchinson High School and they married March 26, 1972.
Mike and Yvette moved to Rockford after he took a position as Assistant Golf Pro at Rockford Country Club. He enjoyed helping with the annual Rockford Pro-Am Tournament for many years. Later he owned a small business before accepting a position at Barber Coleman (Schneider Electric). He was lastly employed by Regal Cutting Tools, Rockton.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, KC Chief's Football, tinkering with PC's & electronics. But most of all, a tremendous passion for golf. He also enjoyed giving golf lessons, fishing, taking Yvette's horses to the Fair, and the best times were Christmas with family.
Survivors include wife, Yvette; children, Shane (Theresa) Banta and Shana (Moises) Lovato; grandchildren, Ashton, Aislynn, Shayne and Hunter; sister, LeeAnn Tucker; brother in law, John Empey. Predeceased by parents and sister Kristie Empey.
Visitation will be 1 to 3pm with Memorial Service immediately following on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to OSF Hospice, Attn: Barbara Johnson, 5501 E. State Street, Rockford, IL 61108. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020