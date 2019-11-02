|
|
Michael Dunning Drager 1947—2019
Mike Drager of Duluth, Minnesota, formerly of Rockford, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2019, at Park River Estates Care Center in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, where he had resided for the past several months.
Mike was born Nov. 6, 1947, in Rockford, Illinois, to Russell and Margaret (Hickey) Drager. He graduated from Rockford East High School, Class of 1965, earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees at Northern Illinois University and also served in the Army National Guard. He was sole proprietor of Northern Warranty Processing for 30 years. Most important to Mike were his many great friends. With them he enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on any type of engine, woodworking, his longtime active membership with United Northern Sportsman and sharing stories.
Survivors include his sister Marcia (Mike) Baudino, nieces Margaret Baudino and Jennifer (Tony) Smith, nephews Matthew Baudino, Eric and Todd (Susette) Drager, sister in law Debbie Drager, her daughters Erin and Amy, special cousin Kathy (Brian) Benson, their children, Sonja, Mark, and Erica, and several cousins.
Mike is predeceased by his parents, brother Steve, brother David and sister in law Bonnie.
A gathering to honor Mike, with conversation and storytelling, will be held Sat., Nov. 16, from 12-3 at the Lombardi Club in Rockford.
Our deepest gratitude goes to the entire, most exceptional, staff of Park River Estates Care Center. Mike was very grateful for the professional, respectful, and always loving care shown to him during his residency there.
Memorials preferred to the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019