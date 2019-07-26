|
Michael E. Rains 1970—2019
Rochelle
Michael Rains, 49, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born on January 26, 1970 in Dixon, IL, the son of Glen and Dorothy M. (Hill) Rains.
Mike worked at the building services department of NIU for 12 years. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and riding his motorcycle. He was a loving and devoted father, son, and brother.
Mike is survived by his children: Alyson Rains of Sycamore, and Trenton Rains of Rochelle; mother, Dorothy Rains of Rochelle; seven siblings: Steve (Irma) Rains of Byron, Dwayne (Chris) Rains of Rochelle, Novalea Rains of Davis Junction, IL, Angel (John) Martinez of Ashton, Bill (Linda) Rains of Rochelle, IL, Misty Rains of Cortland, and Scott (Kim) Rains of Davis Junction; his best friend, Dave Pottinger; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends; and his loving dog, Takara.
Visitation will be from 2-4 P.M. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle, IL.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the funeral home with Father Ruben Herrera officiating. Interment will follow the service at Trinity Memory Gardens in Rochelle. Please visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
