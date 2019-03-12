|
|
Michael 'Rock' Elrick 1949—2019
Mike Elrick, 69, Savanna, Il passed away Sat, March 8. Born June 25th in Rockford, to Dean & Kathleen Elrick (Bud Johnson). Michael's passion for music lent to his nickname "Rock." He played his guitar daily and wrote hundreds of songs. He even hitchhiked to Woodstock. His zest for life and music will be missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Reskis) Elrick, siblings Dennis (Sherri) Elrick, Larry Johnson, daughter Guinevere (Greg) Mathey, stepson Jeremy (Eleanor) Reskis, 5 grandkids and 2 great-grandkids.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019