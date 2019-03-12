Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Elrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Rock" Elrick


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael "Rock" Elrick Obituary
Michael 'Rock' Elrick 1949—2019
Mike Elrick, 69, Savanna, Il passed away Sat, March 8. Born June 25th in Rockford, to Dean & Kathleen Elrick (Bud Johnson). Michael's passion for music lent to his nickname "Rock." He played his guitar daily and wrote hundreds of songs. He even hitchhiked to Woodstock. His zest for life and music will be missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Reskis) Elrick, siblings Dennis (Sherri) Elrick, Larry Johnson, daughter Guinevere (Greg) Mathey, stepson Jeremy (Eleanor) Reskis, 5 grandkids and 2 great-grandkids.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.