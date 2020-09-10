Michael (Mike) Erickson 1958—2020

Our dads bear came for him on Sept. 5th at 7:23 A.M. with family by his side. Rockford, IL was his home most of his life, however, he has spent the last few years in Lebanon, TN with his daughter and grandkids. He was a lifelong and die-hard Chicago Bears and White Sox fan. Dad joined the Marine Corps at 18 and then worked as a CNC machinist until he retired. He offered his own kind of "wisdom" to those who wanted it, as well as to those who did not. His heart was big and there was never a call for help that he did not answer. Family and friends were what made my dads life worthwhile while and he loved each of us with everything he had.

He is survived by his daughter Brandy (Justin) Erickson-Higdon, his son Michael Erickson. His grandkids: Todd, Ty, Kolby, Brady, Caily, Aubree, Vincenzo, Sarah, and Marissa. His siblings: Suzanne (Dan), Debbie, Peggy (Doug), Sandy (Mike), Judy, Jimmy (Kris), Jennifer, Jeff (Becky), Candi, Michele, and Christina. Numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and Step-mom Jean. A special mention to his second family: Vicky, SueSue (Doug), Debbie, Linda, Kim, Rick Lynn, and his first love Penny.

Preceded in death by Nana Sciortino, his dad Skip Erickson, Mary Sue Erickson (Sciortino), and his mother-in-law Helen (DayDay) Turpin.

We will be having Dads last cookout to celebrate his life on Sept 27th for family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made and we would love a copy of any pictures you may have of dad. ((HUG)) just ((HUG))



