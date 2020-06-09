Michael Eugene Pollare 1938—2020
Michael E. Pollare, 82, passed away at Alpine Fireside on June 9, 2020, after a lengthy battle from the effects of a stroke he suffered in May 2016. He was born July 30, 1938 in Rockford, IL., the son of Michael and Margaret (Domino) Pollare. After graduating from Cheyenne High School in Cheyenne, WY, he worked for the Union Pacific railroad as a brakeman. While working there, he made a trip in the very famous "Big Boy" steam locomotive.
He belonged to the Wyoming National Guard and was honorably discharged before moving with his family to Rockford, IL. Michael was a proud merited deputy of the Winnebago County Sheriff's department for more than 30 years. He retired in 1993 and continued part time work in security at the Courthouse.
He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. His passion and hobby was model trains. He enjoyed going to train shows, buying and selling trains, meeting his "train" buddies for breakfast and watching the trains at Rochelle's train hub. He met his significant other, Audrey Jansen in 1991. They enjoyed many years of traveling the United States to many different destinations.
He will be deeply missed by many. Survivors include his devoted partner, Audrey Jansen; daughters Lori Pollare, and Julie (Brian) McIntyre, son Jim Pollare of Windsor, CA; grandson Christopher (Kayla) Pollare; and great granddaughter Mya whom he adored. Also survived by sister Mary Frances Harris and her children; and the mother of his children Rosemary Corey. Predeceased by parents and brother Joseph Pollare.
Thank you to Alpine Fireside and all of his friends for your love and support during these four years. Through his last years, those close to Michael admired him for his lack of self-pity and his grace and appreciation for others. He left with no false assurances, no failed promises and will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, a college fund will be established for Mya.
A walk-through visitation will be held Saturday, June 13 from 11:00-2:00 at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, (Please wear a mask and practice social distancing, maximum of 10 people allowed at t time, due to Covid-19) 4301 N. Main St, Rockford, IL.
