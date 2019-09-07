|
Michael F. Guzzo 1918—2019
Michael F. Guzzo, 101, of Rockford, Illinois passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. He was born January 4, 1918 in Ladd, Illinois, the son of Carmello and Concetta Guzzo. Mike married Nellie Ferry on April 30, 1960 and spent over 45 happy years with her until her passing in 2006. Mike and Nellie did everything together. Fishing was one of their favorite pastimes. He is the father of Michael (Noreen) Guzzo and is preceded in death by his stepdaughter Darlene (Donald) Goins. He is preceded in death by his seven siblings; Connie, Thomas, Angela, Mary, Sam, Rose and Ida. A decorated U.S. Army veteran, he served during World War II. He received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, among other service awards. After being Honorably Discharged from the service, he and his brother built a successful body shop business in Rockford, School Street Garage. Mike lived his life in such an exemplary way. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and friend. He was kind to everyone and everyone was a friend. He was truly one of "The Greatest Generation" and will be greatly missed. He will be forever in the hearts of each and every person whose life he touched.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held to honor Mike's life on Wednesday, September 11 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery Chapel following the Mass, 8616 W. State St., Winnebago, IL 61088. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
