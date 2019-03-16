|
|
Michael J. Bugler 1950—2019
Michael J. Bugler, 68, of Rockford, passed away March 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born September 8, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri to Mary and Richard Bugler. Michael is survived by his mother and nine younger siblings: Rebecca (Dave) Valentine, Mark (Cindy Schmitt), James (Kristin), Donald, Daniel (Julia Melkers), John (Karin), Thomas (Beth), Timothy, Ann (Paul Jewell) and numerous nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 23, 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., with a celebration of Michael's life at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Natural Land Institute or the Friends of the Coronado. The family is deeply grateful to the many friends who helped Michael during his illness, particularly Ryan Weiland and Gary Carlson. To express condolences online, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019