Michael J. Delany 1926—2020
Michael J. Delany, 93, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Colleen (Lane), six children, Michael Jr. (Angie Schmidt), Mary, Peter (Heidi Zeker), John, Julie (Bill) Heberer, and Dan (Lynne), twelve grandchildren, including Maggie, Katie & Payton, Erin, Sarah & Will, Ben & Ellie Heberer, Tommy, Charlie, Celia & Gemma, one great-granddaughter, Belle, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Bridget (Lydon), and his sisters, Mary Frances Fritz, and Teresa Schneider, both of St. Louis. Special thanks are owed to his extraordinary caregiver, Victoria Ciceri. Mike was born in St. Louis, MO, to Irish immigrants, attended McBride High School and entered the University of Missouri's School of Mines and Metallurgy at a young age. Like many of his generation, when eligible, he interrupted his studies and joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1945 to 1947 in the Pacific theater. After his service, he returned to college and graduated with a mechanical-engineering degree in 1948. Mike worked in Missouri and Michigan before joining Atwood Vacuum Machine Co. in Rockford in the early 60's. He went on to run the company's Mobile Products division and, ultimately, was the company President. Transitioning late in his career, he served as the chief executive at Rockford Clinic before retirement. Aside from his professional pursuits, he served the community in various ways over the years, incl., e.g., ten years as a commissioner of the Rockford Park District, as a member of the board of Hope for Haitians, as a board member and adviser to the Catholic Diocese of Rockford, and as chairman of one of United Way's annual appeals. Mike was a dedicated family man, a devoted Catholic, an avid golfer, a consummate party host and a proud Irish-American. Visitation will be held on Mon., March 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home at 1860 S. Mulford, Rockford, IL, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tues., Mar. 10, at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to All Saints Catholic Academy, 409 N 1st St, Rockford, IL 61107, or to the Peter and Kathleen Lane Scholarship Fund at Boylan High School of Rockford, would be appreciated. To send online condolences or share memories please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020