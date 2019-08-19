|
|
Michael J. Frank 1958—2019
Michael J. Frank, 61, of South Beloit, IL, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in his home with his loving wife by his side.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Hope Evangelical Free Church, 5656 Elevator Rd., Roscoe, IL, Pastor Brad Schreiner officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019