Michael "Mike" J. Juliano 1945—2020
Michael J. Juliano, 75 of Rockford passed away on November 15th, 2020.
Born the twin son of John and Josephine (Vaccarello) Juliano on April 17th, 1945. Mike was a lifelong resident of Rockford. He attended Boylan Catholic High School and Rockford West High School, graduating in 1964.
Mike married his high school sweetheart, Ann Marie (Mandala) on June 24th, 1967 at St. Anthony Church.
Mike began working in law enforcement, a 30 year career in which he absolutely loved and was proud to be part of. He joined the Illinois Secretary of State Police Department where he ultimately earned the rank of Sargent. Mike's proudest career achievement was establishing and directing the Winnebago County Auto Theft Task Force before retiring in 2000.
Being a social guy with strong roots in his community, Mike was happy to volunteer his time and efforts with various organizations within the Rockford area. During his working days, he was actively involved with the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers and The Winnebago County Precinct Committee. In retirement he enjoyed helping with political campaigns and throughout recent years was proud to lend his time and talent of meticulous gardening to St. Anthony Church, a place that was near and dear to his heart.
He was always happy to spend time traveling with his wife and special friends on many different trips. Among his favorite would be their visit to Italy where he was able to meet and connect with extended family members .
Mike was a dear friend to so many in the Rockford community. He had the special gift of a warm, loving personality, and a kind heart. He genuinely loved to talk and strike up conversations with others and had a wonderful sense of humor that often kept those around him smiling and laughing.
Above all, Mike was a loyal, but simple family man. Spending time at home, sharing a good meal, conversations, and laughs with his wife, children, and grandchildren topped everything. Mike also adored and treasured the memories made on several family trips to Marco Island, Florida.
He will be missed by many, but mostly by the love of his life and wife of 53 years, Ann Marie, children John and Jacki (special son-in-law Matt) Davenport, and beloved grandchildren Nicholas, Talia, Michael, and Kara. Twin brother Lee (Arleta), numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and special lifelong buddies.
Predeceased by parents John and Josephine Juliano, special in laws, Jack and Antionette Mandala, Sisters, and brothers-in-law Joan (Sam)Maurici, Nina(Sam) Mandala, and nephew Joey Mandala.
Mike's family would like to thank the staff at P.A. Peterson for their care and support. Especially Nancy Gioppo who was his guardian angel.
A walk through visitation will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Masks and social distancing are required. Private Mass of Christian Burial. The family invites you to view the service via Zoom using passcode 810 290 6045. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Please share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.