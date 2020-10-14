Michael "Mike" J. Leonard 1950—2020Michael J. F. Leonard "Mr. Mike" was born September 8, 1950 in Rockford, Illinois to Dr. Eugene T. and Doris (Bianucci) Leonard.He attended St. Peter's grade school and was active in Boy Scouts and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Augustinian Academy in St. Louis in 1970. He later attended Rock Valley College and graduated in 2004. He served in the U. S. Air Force as a medic. When he returned home from the service, he worked at Saint Anthony Hospital where he eventually met Nancy Lundgren, the love of his life. They were married on September 8, 1973. He always joked that he never forgot their anniversary since it was on his birthday. They had one daughter Elizabeth.Mike worked at various jobs including American Aeronautics, Inc. He enjoyed working with kids as a paraprofessional in both the Rockford and Harlem school districts. He was the bowling coach for Lutheran High School for 2 years and volunteered at St. Elizabeth's Youth Center. He enjoyed photography and fishing in Northern Wisconsin with his father-in-law. Mike and Nancy also enjoyed their last trip together to Alaska and the Yukon in 2019.He leaves behind his wife, Nancy; daughter Elizabeth (Jack O'Connor); grandson, Grant; sister, Joanne (Dan Scharf); brother, Jack (Teri), brother Pat (Eileen); sister, Mary Leonard, sister Kate Giovingo, sister-in-law Maryjo Leonard and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Gene, and brother-in-law, Vic Giovingo.The family wishes to thank OSF Hospice, OSF Home Care, Dr. Korkmaz, Dr. Bryan and the OSF Cancer Center staff, Dr. Kriz and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center staff as well as Dr. Pedro Deguzman for all the loving care that Mike received.A walk through Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3:00 – until 6:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel,1860 S. Mulford Rd. Masks are required and please practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.