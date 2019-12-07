|
Michael J. Neiber 1965—2019
Michael J. Neiber, 54, of Rockford, passed away December 5, 2019. He was born on October 23, 1965, in Rockford, the son of Jimmy and Jacqueline (Elfverson) Neiber. Mike was a 1985 graduate of West High. He was a compassionate man with a heart of gold and will be missed by those he leaves behind, his father, Jim Neiber; brother, Ken (Michele) Neiber; and nephew, Noah Neiber. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019