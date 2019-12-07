Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Neiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Neiber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Neiber Obituary
Michael J. Neiber 1965—2019
Michael J. Neiber, 54, of Rockford, passed away December 5, 2019. He was born on October 23, 1965, in Rockford, the son of Jimmy and Jacqueline (Elfverson) Neiber. Mike was a 1985 graduate of West High. He was a compassionate man with a heart of gold and will be missed by those he leaves behind, his father, Jim Neiber; brother, Ken (Michele) Neiber; and nephew, Noah Neiber. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -