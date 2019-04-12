|
|
Michael J. "Mike" Sweet 1951—2019
Michael John Sweet, 67, of Durand, IL, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 6, 1951 in Monroe, WI, the son of Marsden and Helen (Buerkle) Sweet. Mike was the Superintendent of Public Works for the Village of Durand for 30 years. He enjoyed being on some beach on any body of water. Mike was a talented guitar player and had a wonderful voice. He was an avid fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, and was a known pyromaniac. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Mike was a mentor and friend to countless people and he will truly be missed.
Mike is loved and missed by his children, Brian Sweet and Shawn Ace-Sweet; step-daughters, Megan (Seaver) Sisler, Kim Blunt, and Cari Blunt; grandchildren, Cannon Sweet, Ian Ace and Avery Ace; siblings, Robert Sweet and Debra (Larry) Clark; nieces and nephws, Masi Sweet, Adam (Gena) Sweet, Amy Sweet, Chris (Jessica) Clark, Craig Clark and Kelli Clark; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as his man's best friend, Zuri, and many close friends. Mike is preceded in death by his parents and Willie.
A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Durand United Methodist Church, 102 East Main St, Durand, IL, 61024. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at the church. Memorials may be made to the family for a non for profit organization in honor of the Sweet family. To share a condolence, please visit www.AdvantageFunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019