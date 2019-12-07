Home

Michael J. Warren


1953 - 2019
Michael J. Warren 1953—2019
Mike Warren, 66 of Roscoe, IL. passed away on November 16, 2019. Born May 06, 1953 to Robert and Betty Warren. Retired from Milo's Auto Clinic. Survived by sons Mick and Rob Warren, brother Dan Warren, sisters Cindy (Michael) Hoff, Tammy (Jeff) Armbruster, Andrea (Mark) Parisot, brother in law Dan (Sharon) Hafley, and Dean (Kay) Hafley, and several nieces and nephews. Stock car and drag car racer and avid fan of Nascar. Predeceased by wife Debbie and daughter Lindsey, parents Robert and Betty, and brother Wesley Warren.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
