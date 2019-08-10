|
|
Michael Jessup 1949—2019
Michael Jessup, 69, of Rockford, IL died at 5:32 pm Friday August 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 29, 1949 in Rockford, IL the son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin and Edna (Johnson) Jessup. MIke graduated from East High School Class of 1967. He married Carol Ebens in Rockford, IL on April 27, 2017. Michael was employed Top Flight Food Services, a self employed contractor; Synchreon retiring in 2010. Former member of the Navy Club.
Survivors include: wife Carol; daughters Renee (Shorty) Flores; Cheryl Jessup - Shaw; Kelly Jessup; 5 grandchildren; Step children: Johnny Carlson; Corrie (Tim) Strommer; Matthew (Tosha) Cichella; 7 step grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren; siblings: Cathy (Joe) Matthews; Tom, Jan, Dan, Bill and Jim Anderson; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased parents, grandson Jaylin; step children Wendy, Michael, step grandson DJ.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday August 14, 2019 in McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd Rockton, IL with Pastor Dan Herman Old Stone Church officiating. Burial will be in Scandinavian Cemetery in Rockford, IL. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 am to Funeral Wednesday.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019