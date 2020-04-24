|
|
Michael John Kuzmin 1952—2020
Michael John Kuzmin, 67, of Loves Park, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born on September 26, 1952 in Rockford to Nicholas and Maria (Misiuk) Kuzmin. Nicholas and Maria came to America via Ellis Island from a refugee camp in Germany in May of 1950 to give their family a better way of life. Mike and his three sisters are thankful they did.
Mike was a 1970 graduate of East High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from NIU. Mike married his wife, Jane, October 4, 2002. He enjoyed a long career in furniture sales. He spent the last 15 years in sales at Slumberland in Rockford. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his Slumberland family was unable to visit in person but they were able to arrange a parade past his house for him. He and his wife loved that.
Mike loved to travel and especially enjoyed his yearly road trips with his wife to her hometown of Pontotoc, Mississippi.
Survivors include his wife, Jane; sisters, Olga (John) Haub of Portland, Oregon, Nadia (John) Spring of Oregon City, Oregon and Jeannie (Paul) Kuzmin-Walling of Portland, Oregon and two nieces, Tayne Hart of St. Helens, Oregon and Katya Haub of Chandler, Arizona.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will take place in the fall. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020