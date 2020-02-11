|
|
Michael Long 1971—2020
Michael Lee Long, of Huntley, IL departed this earthly life February 8, 2020. He was born May 30, 1971 in Muscatine, Iowa the son Leland and Sharon Long. Michael lived in the Rockford area 3 years coming here from Kansas City, Mo; later moving to the Milwaukee area and Chicago area. He married the former Audrey Perteete August 26, 2006. He was employed as Executive Director by The Vibration Institute in Oakbrook, IL over 3 years. Michael was a member of Faith for Miracle Worship Center, Freeport, IL: He graduated from Muscatine High School, later attending Iowa State and graduating from University of Missouri Kansas City receiving his Bachelors and Masters Degree.
Michael leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Audrey; mother, Sharon Long; five god children, Gideon Wooden-Simmons, Michal Simmons, Aniyah Bates-Davis, Arielle and Khristian Kidd; aunt, Mary Chaffin; brother in-law, Kevin Perteete; father and mother in-law, James and Ann Perteete; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father.
Services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020