Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Michael Long
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Long


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Long Obituary
Michael Long 1971—2020
Michael Lee Long, of Huntley, IL departed this earthly life February 8, 2020. He was born May 30, 1971 in Muscatine, Iowa the son Leland and Sharon Long. Michael lived in the Rockford area 3 years coming here from Kansas City, Mo; later moving to the Milwaukee area and Chicago area. He married the former Audrey Perteete August 26, 2006. He was employed as Executive Director by The Vibration Institute in Oakbrook, IL over 3 years. Michael was a member of Faith for Miracle Worship Center, Freeport, IL: He graduated from Muscatine High School, later attending Iowa State and graduating from University of Missouri Kansas City receiving his Bachelors and Masters Degree.
Michael leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Audrey; mother, Sharon Long; five god children, Gideon Wooden-Simmons, Michal Simmons, Aniyah Bates-Davis, Arielle and Khristian Kidd; aunt, Mary Chaffin; brother in-law, Kevin Perteete; father and mother in-law, James and Ann Perteete; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father.
Services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -