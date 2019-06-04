|
|
Michael M. Elliott Jr. 1950—2019
Michael M. Elliott Jr. of Roscoe passed away on April 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Michael was a loving husband, father and brother who cherished time spent with family. Michael was passionate about God, family, friends, fishing, his Harley and the Chicago Bears. Michael was a Vietnam Veteran who strived to give back and help out other veterans. His smile could light up a room.
Michael is survived by his wife Dede, children Steve (Melissa), Jenner (Scott) and Scott, Grandchildren Cody, Dustin, Sylvia, Brandon, Jake, Beth and Jamie. Siblings Mickey (Terry) Marna, Mary Lou (Jerry), Madonna, Dennis (Linda), Brad, Tim and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Sammy's Bar and Grill, 11012 Rte 47 in Huntley on June 29th at 2:00 pm.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019