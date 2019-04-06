|
Michael Matthew Mischen Jr. 1934—2019
ROCKFORD – Michael Matthew Mischen Jr., age 84, of Rockford passed away peacefully Saturday March 30, 2019. Born in Ford River, Michigan on December 13, 1934 to Michael Matthew Mischen & Josephine Wellman. He retired after many years of service from Skandia Inc and loved spending sunday mornings playing pool & eating breakfast at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club 392, where he had been a member since 2002. In his free time, Michael enjoyed fishing and feeding the birds & squirrels. Beloved father, grandfather, brother and dear friend: he will remain in our hearts forever.
He is survived by his children, Mike (Lisa) Mischen III and Lori (John) Clarke; grandchildren, Michael Mischen IV, Lori Mischen, John Clarke Jr., Jason Clarke and Kara (Kyle) Cortese; great grandchildren, Katelynn, Olivia, Abigail, Keylee, Kara, Kolton, Allison and Michael V; sister, Gerrie; dear friend, Tim Theden; beloved dog & best friend, Smokey Jordan; beloved cat, Punisher Tar Baby. He is predeceased by his wife, Anna Lee Mischen; sisters, Shirley and Beverly; brother, Coogie; and dear friend, Bob Huckabee.
Celebration of Life Memorial held Saturday April 13, 2019 from 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club #392, 3829 11th Street, Rockford. Cremation rites accorded. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials to the family
A special Thank You to Agrace Hospice for their exceptional care and support, as well as Richard & Dorothy Myers for adopting Michael's best friend and companion: Smokey Jordan.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019