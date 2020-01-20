|
Michael Neblock 1985—2020
Michael W. Neblock, born August 6, 1985, passed from this earth on January 14, 2020 after a brief illness. He is the loving son of Tracy and Kathy Neblock. Mike loved auto racing and raced the #4 car at Rockford Speedway. He had a big heart with a lot of love. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. God bless you, Mike. No services to be held. Family donations accepted in lieu of flowers at : Michael Neblock C/O Mark Neblock 3219 Gilbert Avenue, Apt. 14 Rockford, IL 61101.
