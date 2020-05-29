Dr. Michael S. Feldt 1952—2020
Dr. Michael S. Feldt, 68, of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born March 11, 1952 in Chicago, IL the son of Olga (Torricelli) and Dr. Bertil Feldt. Mike graduated from Rockford East High School in 1970 and was a recognized athlete for baseball. He went on to pre-optometric studies at Drake University where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) Fraternity. He graduated with honors from the Illinois College of Optometry at Chicago in 1976 and then moved back to Rockford to take over his father's practice. Mike took great pride in serving multiple family generations until his retirement in 2014.
Mike married the love of his life, Dianne Schober, on June 21, 1980 and they have been together for 40 years. He was a lifelong Braves fan and one of his fondest memories was meeting Hank Aaron in Florida at a training camp. Mike had a passion for golf. He was a longtime member of Forest Hills Country Club and achieved his Hole in One on the 11th hole in 2013. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with his father and ski trips out west with Dianne. They also traveled to Australia, the Panama Canal, Europe and St. Petersburg, Russia. He enjoyed spending time planting flowers and relaxing by his koi pond. Mike was a member of First Lutheran Church and a generous donor to many local organizations. He was a devoted father who never missed a golf match, a dance routine or a bike ride with the girls. He was so proud when both his daughters followed in his footsteps and attended Drake University. Mike will be forever remembered for his humor, his loyalty to the Braves, and sharing stories with his golf buddies at the '19th hole'.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Dianne; adored daughters, Ashley Storvick and Erin Feldt; mother-in-law, Virginia Schober; sisters-in-law, Donna (Marvin) Schober, Carolyn (Bob) Lichty; brother-in-law, Steve (Chris) Schober; cousins, Durene (Bill) Wales and Dick (Linda) Swenson; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; father-in-law, Kenneth Schober; son-in-law, Michael Storvick.
The family would like to thank the staff of Javon Bea Hospital ICU and Med 2 for their care and compassion.
Services will be held at a later date. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a scholarship to be established for an East High School graduating senior athlete. Share online remembrances at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.