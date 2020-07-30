Michael "Mike" Scott Duffey 1958—2020
Michael "Mike" Scott Duffey, 61, Rockford, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Rockford. He was born October 30, 1958, in Rockford, the son of Roger Duffey and Margaret "Peggy" (Cadugan) Hoffman . Michael was a graduate of Rockford West High School class of 1977. He was an excellent athlete in many sports especially cross country. In later years, he was an accomplished competitive amateur body builder. Mike owned his own window blind cleaning business and most recently, a custom painting business. He loved people and sharing stories about anyone who crossed his path. Mike had a profound soft spot for dogs and cats and looked forward to the day when he could once again become a dog owner.
Survived by his sister, Kwynn (Vince) Nicholas of Lady Lake, FL and his special friend, Laura Grossenbacher.
There are no services planned for Michael at this time. He will be buried at Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice in Michael's name. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.