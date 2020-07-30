1/
Michael Scott "Mike" Duffey
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" Scott Duffey 1958—2020
Michael "Mike" Scott Duffey, 61, Rockford, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Rockford. He was born October 30, 1958, in Rockford, the son of Roger Duffey and Margaret "Peggy" (Cadugan) Hoffman . Michael was a graduate of Rockford West High School class of 1977. He was an excellent athlete in many sports especially cross country. In later years, he was an accomplished competitive amateur body builder. Mike owned his own window blind cleaning business and most recently, a custom painting business. He loved people and sharing stories about anyone who crossed his path. Mike had a profound soft spot for dogs and cats and looked forward to the day when he could once again become a dog owner.
Survived by his sister, Kwynn (Vince) Nicholas of Lady Lake, FL and his special friend, Laura Grossenbacher.
There are no services planned for Michael at this time. He will be buried at Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice in Michael's name. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved