Michael T. Rotello 1925—2020
Michael T. Rotello, 94, Rockford, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. His father passed away 51 years ago on the same date in 1969.
Michael was born May 5, 1925, son of Vito and Virginia (Gulotta) Rotello in Rockford. He met Jennie Barbata at the age of 17 and they were married 4 years later on October 16, 1946 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Michael worked as a parts inspector at Sundstrand Corp for over 22 years and was a member of Holy Family Church for 40 years. He was an active member and officer for the UAW Local 592 and a former member of the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Holy Name Society. He was also an avid coin collector and loved the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs.
Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Jennie Rotello; son, Michael V. Rotello; granddaughter, Bernadette A. Rotello; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Louis, Joseph, Sam, Salvatore and Frank Rotello; sisters, Josephine Graciana, Mary Guagliardo and Stella Graciana. The family would like to thank the staff of Northern Illinois Hospice and River Bluff Nursing Home for their loving care and compassion.
Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. located at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be directed to .
