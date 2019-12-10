|
Michael T. Sartino 1922—2019
Michael T. Sartino, 97, of Rockford, IL, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Michael was born November 28, 1922 in Rockford, IL, son of Natale and Antonina (Bruscato) Sartino. He married Catherine Wileman on August 5, 1950 in Rockford. Michael worked as a machine operator for 30 years, retiring with Rockford Hardware. He was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and was also a member of the Holy Name Society. Michael built his character as a young man while being a part of the South Rockford Boxing Club. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool and watching boxing on television. Michael will be dearly missed.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Catherine Sartino; children, Michael G. Sartino (Cathy), Theresa (Tim) Molander and Natalie (Gregg) Severson; grandchildren, Michael, AJ (Tami), Jimmy (Katie), Jeff, Katie, Mandy, Nick, Carissa and Gabrielle; 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by 11 siblings and daughter-in-law, Jane Sartino.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass, located at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson St. Rockford, IL 61102. Private family burial will conclude at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sartino family.
Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019