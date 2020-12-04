1/
Michael Thomas Kitzinger
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Thomas Kitzinger 1951—2020
Michael Thomas Kitzinger, 69 of Belvidere, died on December 4, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 8, 1951 in Chicago, son of Ernest L. and Veronica (McFadden) Kitzinger. Attended Notre Dame College Prep and Maine East High School. Served in the United States Army. United in marriage to Judy Ward on October 7, 1989 in Chicago. Mike was a self-employed carpenter. He was a talented carpenter, he enjoyed building bookcases, dresser and toy boxes for his family. Mike's true joy was spending time with his grandchildren. They were truly the light of his life. Survived by his wife, Judy; children, Mike (Candy) Anthony, Scott Anthony, Michael (Jessica) Kitzinger, Stacy (Jeff) Devereaux, Joey (Nicole) Kitzinger, David Kitzinger, Chris (Tammy) Anthony, Lisa (Chris) Bibly; 24 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom and Larry Kitzinger, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lenny Kitzinger. Mike's family is grateful to the staff of Heartland Hospice for their loving care, especially Tammy Christensen. Her caring presence and her ability to be the "weighted blanket" that the family needed was greatly appreciated. Walk through visitation on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main St. Rockford. Live webcast of the funeral service can be watched here: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1105500 at noon. Private family services and interment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Share a message of condolence at www.graceFH.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Service
12:00 PM
Live webcast
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
4301 N. Main Street
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 395-0559
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grace Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved