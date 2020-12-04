Michael Thomas Kitzinger 1951—2020
Michael Thomas Kitzinger, 69 of Belvidere, died on December 4, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 8, 1951 in Chicago, son of Ernest L. and Veronica (McFadden) Kitzinger. Attended Notre Dame College Prep and Maine East High School. Served in the United States Army. United in marriage to Judy Ward on October 7, 1989 in Chicago. Mike was a self-employed carpenter. He was a talented carpenter, he enjoyed building bookcases, dresser and toy boxes for his family. Mike's true joy was spending time with his grandchildren. They were truly the light of his life. Survived by his wife, Judy; children, Mike (Candy) Anthony, Scott Anthony, Michael (Jessica) Kitzinger, Stacy (Jeff) Devereaux, Joey (Nicole) Kitzinger, David Kitzinger, Chris (Tammy) Anthony, Lisa (Chris) Bibly; 24 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom and Larry Kitzinger, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lenny Kitzinger. Mike's family is grateful to the staff of Heartland Hospice for their loving care, especially Tammy Christensen. Her caring presence and her ability to be the "weighted blanket" that the family needed was greatly appreciated. Walk through visitation on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main St. Rockford. Live webcast of the funeral service can be watched here: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1105500
at noon. Private family services and interment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Share a message of condolence at www.graceFH.com
