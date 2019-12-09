|
Michael Walker 1954—2019
Michael Lewis Walker of Rockford departed this earthly life December 4, 2019 in Oregon, IL. He was born September 4, 1954 in Rockford the son of Nathaniel and Ella Walker. Michael was employed by Cellusuede Products 17 years. He was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. He attended East High School.
Michael leaves to cherish many loving memories, parents, Nathaniel and Ella; four sisters, Vicenice Walker-McDaniel, Sharon ( Pastor Louis) Malone, Brenda Walker and Linda Walker; two brothers Tony Walker and Larry (Michelle) Purifoy; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Debra Wesley.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday December 12, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019