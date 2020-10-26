1/1
Michael Washington
1959 - 2020
Michael Washington 1959—2020
Michael Angelo Washington, of Rockford departed this earthly life October 20, 2020. He was born March 6, 1959 in Rockford the son of Katherine Washington. Michael was employed in the service industries by Rockford Products and Swedish American Hospital. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church serving as a Amour-Bearer for Pastor Holman. He graduated from Auburn High School.
Michael leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Alicia Sims and Cynthia Walker; son, Michael Washington Jr; brother, Theon (Latisha) Washington; sisters Roslyn (David) Barlow and Valerie (Kenneth) Brown; sister in law Bettina Washington; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, and brother Larry Washington.
Moving visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Private services will be held at 12:00 noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
