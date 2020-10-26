Michael was a dear friend and I am really missing my friend.

But the thoughts that came to me and brought me some comfort that hopefully will also bring comfort to Michael’s family and other friends during this difficult time. I thought my friend is now no longer in pain. Michael is now walking the streets of gold in heaven with two good legs, and enjoying the mansion that was prepared just for him by his Heavenly Father. He is reunited with his Mother and Brother.

I enjoyed the blessing of his friendship and his kindness and compassionate spirit.

I remember times I would visit with him and that the end of our visits, I would say Goodbye, and Michael would always say not to say goodbye but to say, see you later..

See you later My Friend..

I have peace in knowing you are in Heaven with Christ Jesus our Lord and Savior who has brought you home to be with him...

I lift up my thoughts and prayers to Michael’s family and friends who are also missing him deeply right now.

Trust in Jesus.. He will help guide you through this difficult time...

Kaylee

Friend