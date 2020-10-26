1/1
Michael Washington
1959 - 2020
Michael Washington 1959—2020
Michael Angelo Washington, of Rockford departed this earthly life October 20, 2020. He was born March 6, 1959 in Rockford the son of Katherine Washington. Michael was employed in the service industries by Rockford Products and Swedish American Hospital. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church serving as a Amour-Bearer for Pastor Holman. He graduated from Auburn High School.
Michael leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Alicia Sims and Cynthia Walker; son, Michael Washington Jr; brother, Theon (Latisha) Washington; sisters Roslyn (David) Barlow and Valerie (Kenneth) Brown; sister in law Bettina Washington; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, and brother Larry Washington.
Moving visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Private services will be held at 12:00 noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
October 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Angela Russey
Neighbor
October 25, 2020
Michael was a dear friend and I am really missing my friend.
But the thoughts that came to me and brought me some comfort that hopefully will also bring comfort to Michael’s family and other friends during this difficult time. I thought my friend is now no longer in pain. Michael is now walking the streets of gold in heaven with two good legs, and enjoying the mansion that was prepared just for him by his Heavenly Father. He is reunited with his Mother and Brother.
I enjoyed the blessing of his friendship and his kindness and compassionate spirit.
I remember times I would visit with him and that the end of our visits, I would say Goodbye, and Michael would always say not to say goodbye but to say, see you later..
See you later My Friend..
I have peace in knowing you are in Heaven with Christ Jesus our Lord and Savior who has brought you home to be with him...
I lift up my thoughts and prayers to Michael’s family and friends who are also missing him deeply right now.
Trust in Jesus.. He will help guide you through this difficult time...
Kaylee
Friend
October 25, 2020
Sending my condolences to the entire family. May God continue to bless you all.
Melissa Washington
Spouse
October 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
The Foote Family
October 24, 2020
My prayers are with the families
Gloria Smart
October 24, 2020
Praying for the family. From Deacon Wayne Gray from Little Rock Arkansas.
Wayne Gray
Friend
October 24, 2020
Cant believe your gone....fly high my brother.... We will all meet again.... Heaven gates..
Valerie Brown
Sister
October 24, 2020
Mike was a very pleasant person, he always smiled and would talk to you. R.I.P
Angela Neal
Friend
