Michael (Woody) Woodring 1948—2019
Michael "Woody" Woodring, 71, of Rockford, passed away surrounded by family on June 23, 2019 after a long illness from pulmonary fibrosis. Michael was the son of Troy and Phyllis Woodring. He is survived by one sister, Karen (Tom) Hutchison of Edmonton Alberta Canada. Michael married and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathleen Cannova. Michael never passed up a chance to talk about his two lovely daughters, Shannon (Vern) Blakley of Akron, Ohio and Theresa (Dustin) Lozdoski of Rockford, IL. Just when he thought life couldn't get any better along came his grandsons, Brody, Nickolas, Noah, and Maddox. Michael was so proud to have been given the opportunity to serve the City of Rockford as a member of the Rockford Fire Department. He always said, "How many people get to do the job they dreamed about as a 4 year old child". In January of 1972 that dream came true. Michael and his group of fellow recruits became known on the department as the Class of 72. This was an honor that is still talked about today. The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice for their care and support. Visitation will be at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., on June, 25th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Mass will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June, 26th at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1010 Ferguson St, Rockford, IL. Memorials may be made in Michael's name to the Rockford Firefighters Local 413 Color Guard, 204 S. 1st Street Rockford, IL. 61101. – See full obituary at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019