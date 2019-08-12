|
|
Michelle A. Ray 1968—2019
Michelle A. Ray, 51, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Michelle was born on January 26, 1968 in Rockford, the daughter of Mary Lou Murphy-Rydstrom. Michelle married Bill Ray on September 14, 1996. She was a graduate of East High School in Rockford, she was a proud and loving stay at home Mom. Michelle loved being around her children, family and friends. Michelle is survived by her loving husband Bill; daughter Makenzie D. Ray; son Mason L. Ray; mother Mary Lou Murphy-Rydstrom; brothers David Abramson, Chuck (Diane) Abramson and Dan Abramson (Dawn Rhein); mother and father-in-law Lotus and Brenda Ray; sister-in-law Karen (Tim) Turner; brother-in-law Cleatus Ray; sister-in-law Kristy (Jorge) Rodriquez; numerous nieces, nephews; special aunt and uncle Bernita (Mark) Ferry of Lewis Port, KY.
Visitation for Michelle will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park. A gathering to celebrate Michelle's life will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019