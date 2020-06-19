Michelle Caroline "Missy" Shattuck 1971—2020
On Thursday, June 11th, Missy (Michelle) Caroline Shattuck, age 48, passed from this world into Heaven after a sudden, unexpected illness. She was surrounded by her family, and with heavy hearts, they said goodbye, for now, to their devoted and loving wife and mom.
Missy's greatest pride and joy were her kids; Jenna (age 18) and Evan (age 15).
Tom and Missy were married on October 22,1994 and celebrated their 25th Wedding anniversary this year with a trip to Nashville, Tennessee.
Missy loved time at home with her family more than anything else. They enjoyed simple, unplanned days; walks with Jenna, Evan and the dogs, Netflix Friday night movies with popcorn for dinner and some of their favorite memories together were family vacations at the beach or floating down a river.
Missy is described by her family and friends as loving, kind, thoughtful, encouraging, other-centered, and easy going. She laughed easily, was very organized and most of all, she was a fiercely loyal protector of her family.
Missy was born on November 13, 1971 in Belvidere to Connie (Yerk) and Gene Farel. She graduated from Belvidere High School and Rock Valley College. She was employed by General Mills in Belvidere for almost 20 years as a Financial Analyst and she will be dearly missed by her co-workers /friends.
Missy is survived by her mom and dad, Connie and Gene Farel; mom in- law, Bonnie Shattuck; brother, Marc Farel; sister and brother in- laws, Sherri (Mark) Bankord, Gary (Pam) Shattuck, Tim (Diane) Byers; nieces and nephews; Emily Farel (Brett Kusters), Hannah Farel, Ashley (Jon) McNary, Casey (Kayla) Bankord, Dustin (Sarah) Bankord, Carson (Collette) Bankord, Jacob (Kelly) Byers, Brock Shattuck, Haylee (Kyle) Bahnick; and 18 great-nieces and nephews. Missy was predeceased by father in- law, Jack Shattuck; sister in- law, Julie Byers; and niece, Jenny Byers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. You can express condolences online at www.andersonfcs.com.
On Thursday, June 11th, Missy (Michelle) Caroline Shattuck, age 48, passed from this world into Heaven after a sudden, unexpected illness. She was surrounded by her family, and with heavy hearts, they said goodbye, for now, to their devoted and loving wife and mom.
Missy's greatest pride and joy were her kids; Jenna (age 18) and Evan (age 15).
Tom and Missy were married on October 22,1994 and celebrated their 25th Wedding anniversary this year with a trip to Nashville, Tennessee.
Missy loved time at home with her family more than anything else. They enjoyed simple, unplanned days; walks with Jenna, Evan and the dogs, Netflix Friday night movies with popcorn for dinner and some of their favorite memories together were family vacations at the beach or floating down a river.
Missy is described by her family and friends as loving, kind, thoughtful, encouraging, other-centered, and easy going. She laughed easily, was very organized and most of all, she was a fiercely loyal protector of her family.
Missy was born on November 13, 1971 in Belvidere to Connie (Yerk) and Gene Farel. She graduated from Belvidere High School and Rock Valley College. She was employed by General Mills in Belvidere for almost 20 years as a Financial Analyst and she will be dearly missed by her co-workers /friends.
Missy is survived by her mom and dad, Connie and Gene Farel; mom in- law, Bonnie Shattuck; brother, Marc Farel; sister and brother in- laws, Sherri (Mark) Bankord, Gary (Pam) Shattuck, Tim (Diane) Byers; nieces and nephews; Emily Farel (Brett Kusters), Hannah Farel, Ashley (Jon) McNary, Casey (Kayla) Bankord, Dustin (Sarah) Bankord, Carson (Collette) Bankord, Jacob (Kelly) Byers, Brock Shattuck, Haylee (Kyle) Bahnick; and 18 great-nieces and nephews. Missy was predeceased by father in- law, Jack Shattuck; sister in- law, Julie Byers; and niece, Jenny Byers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. You can express condolences online at www.andersonfcs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.