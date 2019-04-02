Home

Michelle R. "Cookie" McClelland 1968—2019
Michelle R. "Cookie" McClelland, 50 of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, after a short illness. She was born July 7, 1968 in Rockford, the daughter of Roy Spates Sr. and Jerri McClelland.
Michelle attended St. Peters Catholic School and East High School. She was born and raised in the House of God Church, Rockford, IL. Michelle was very smart, a quick learner, and extremely creative. She never met a stranger and would always give a loving hug. Michelle loved children, especially her nieces and nephews.
Michelle is loved and missed dearly by her devoted mother Jerri; dedicated godmother Estella McClelland, siblings: Cynthia Spates (Ohio), Lenora Brown, Phyllis (Evan) Titus, Lester Spates (Atlanta, GA), Roy Spates Jr. (Barbara), and Damarus Spates. Best cousin Carol Jackson and special friend Vi McDaniel a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was predeceased by her father Roy Spates Sr., 3 brothers Charles, Ronnie, and Danny Spates.
Visitation 9:00-11:00am, funeral service immediately following. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at House of God Church, 840 Brooke Rd. Rockford, IL 61109 with General Elder Charles Jackson officiating. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
