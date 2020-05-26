Home

Michelle R. Pippin Long

Michelle R. Pippin Long Obituary
Michelle R. Pippin Long 1970—2020
Michelle R. Pippin Long, 49, of Rockford, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born on August 17, 1970 in Rockford. Michelle graduated from Rockford East High School in 1988. She spent the next 30 years working in the insurance field.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Long; sisters, Teresa Catlett and Vicki (Greg) Thomas; brother, Gene Catlett; brother-in-law, Rusty (Julie) Long and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her mother, Mary Susan Kime.
No services to be held. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020
