Mickey "Mike the Legend" Junior Kallenbach 1929—2020
Mickey "Mike the Legend" Junior Kallenbach, 90, of Rockford passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born August 29, 1929 in Rockford, son of Edward and Maude (Ireland) Kallenbach. Mike married Donna Webster on November 1, 1952, they lovingly raised their 5 children, Craig (Eva) Kallenbach, Dale (Angela) Kallenbach, Jeff (Sara) Kallenbach, Sue (Joe) Esposito and Lisa (Roger) Reid. Their cherished grandchildren are Sherry Wiley, Michelle (Andrew) Foor, Alex and Stacey Kallenbach, Karlee (Matt) Dodd, Jacob (Whitney Cannon) Kallenbach, Anne-Marie (Jordon McMullin) Esposito, Amanda (Justen Jones) Esposito, Amber Reid, Brianna (Calvin Erickson) Reid, Michael (Christina) Reid; cherished great grandchildren, Zackary Draffkorn, Matthew, Nicolas, Emerson and Anderson Floor, Luke and Lexi Wiley, Brynlee Rhymer, Kinsley Dodd, Jack McMullin and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents; four brothers; four sisters; and his beloved wife, Donna.
Mike was a self-employed cement contractor for many years and went on to be a swimming pool builder with his son, Dale, until he retired. He was a fixture at the Hack's auctions for many years. Mickey also enjoyed walking the local school parking lots for coins and later in life he enjoyed strolling the bike path along the Rock River. His most favorite thing was being around his loving family. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
The family would like to extend their deepest and most heartfelt thanks to Elizabeth, Tamika and the entire medical and support staff of OSF Hospice.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 in the funeral home and again from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Tuesday. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020