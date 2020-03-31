|
Mildred D. Simmons 1940—2020
Mildred Dean Simmons 79, of Rockford departed this earthly life Wednesday, March 25 at home surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. Mildred was born September 09, 1940 to Iola Gary Nevels in Vance, MS.
Mildred attended schools in Mississippi and continued her education in Rockford, Illinois. She retired from the Rockford Public School District after 40 years.
Mildred leaves to cherish many loving memories two sons, Terrance (Lisa) Simmons and Christopher Simmons; sisters, Della House; and host of relatives and close friends.
A drive thru viewing will be held Thursday, April 02, 2020 from 3-6 pm at Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street. Private services will be held for the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020