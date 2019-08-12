|
Mildred "Millie" E. Long 1921—2019
Mildred "Millie" E. Long, 98, passed away August 10, 2019. Born June 2nd, 1921 in Neponset, IL, daughter of Karl and Nellie (Scott) Scaife. Graduated from Neponset High School and attended business schools in Davenport, IA and Rockford, IL. She was a member of the Bureau County Farm Bureau. Millie worked at Atwood Mobile Production for 13 years. She married Harding Long in 1941 he predeceased her in 2000. She enjoyed gardening, needlework and the Wisconsin summer homes. Survivors include daughter, Marilyn Long; two grandsons, Doug (Carolyn) and Steve (Amy Pea) Wolfe; five great grandchildren, Kaela, Kyle and Owen Wolfe, Logan Close and Kyle Pea. Predeceased by her parents; brother, Herb Scaife; daughter, Rose Anne (Ronald) Shreve and grandson, Greg Wolfe. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61108. Burial Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Floral Hill Cemetery in Neponset, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Health Hospice for their care and compassion. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019