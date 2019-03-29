|
Mildred Elaine Thompson (Kunz) 1925—2019
Mildred Elaine Thompson (Kunz) 93 of Rockford passed away 3-29-2019. Born 9/08/1925, to Alvin and Lena Thompson in Argyle, Wisconsin. Married Herman Kunz 10/06/1945.
Volunteered for many years as a Yellow Lady for SwedishAmerican Hospital and den mother for the Boy Scouts.
She is survived by her daughter Germaine Haarstad, special niece Ernestine Klikno, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019