Mildred "Milly" (Lentz) Van Valzah 1932—2020
Mildred "Milly" (Lentz) Van Valzah, 88, of Sterling Heights, MI, passed away on August 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of Howard C. Van Valzah for 62 years before he passed away in June 2019. She and Howard had moved to Michigan in December 2018, after having lived nearly all their lives in Illinois, most recently in Roscoe, and also in Batavia, Downers Grove, and Brookfield. Milly was born in Chicago, the second oldest child of the late Allan M. Lentz and Frances (Stuchal) Lentz. She was raised in Elmwood Park, attended local schools and graduated from Steinmetz High School and Illinois State University, where she majored in music and played trombone in the marching band. Early in her elementary school teaching career, she taught in Elmwood Park, and later for many years in Downers Grove. While teaching full time in Downers Grove in the 1980's, she earned a Master's Degree from Roosevelt University. In her retirement, she taught First Aid classes for the Red Cross. She was a very active church member all her life, loved singing in the choir, and played the hand bells. She learned to swim and became a dedicated fitness swimmer in her retirement, overcoming a fear of the water. She and Howard traveled occasionally to pursue their interest in architecture, visiting Frank Lloyd Wright sites around the country. They always sought out architecturally unique homes and furnished and decorated them beautifully. She continued as a dedicated homemaker after recovering from a traumatic brain injury in 2009, and also regained her mobility after breaking her hip in November 2019.
She was creative, hard-working, sociable and always maintained her appearance. She dearly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Robert Van Valzah (Eileen) of Wheaton IL; Susan Mutter of Troy MI; and Janet Linsey (Gary) of Glastonbury CT. Milly also leaves her brother Ray Lentz and partner Al Soledad of Los Angeles CA and her brother David Lentz and wife Sharon Lentz of River Grove IL, and her sister-in-law Marie Lentz of Batavia IL. She leaves her seven grandchildren Patrick and Mara Clare Van Valzah, Maria, Paul and Elizabeth Mutter, and Kevin and Shannon Linsey. She also leaves her niece Lauren (Lentz) Martin and her nephew Alex Lentz who were like grandchildren to her, and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Milly was predeceased by her sister Edith Lamm and brother-in-law Nathaniel Lamm, and her brother Richard Lentz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 7404 Elevator Rd, Roscoe IL, 61073.
