Millie Rose Castleberry
Millie Rose Castleberry 1923—2020
Millie Rose Castleberry, 97, of Rockford, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in River Bluff Nursing Home, in Rockford, Illinois. Millie was born February 23, 1923, in Saint Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Henry and Gertrude Beintker. Shortly after World War II, on June 15, 1946, she wed Clarence Arthur Castleberry. Together they began their family and were determined to raise their 5 children as strong and responsible individuals with a reverence for the Lord. Her children are forever grateful for a job well done. After 38 years of marriage, Clarence passed away. Millie continued to be a devoted mother and grandmother. Precious memories of her energy, creativity, and wit will remain with her family and friends. She taught her family a strong work ethic and how to give incredible tea parties. Memories of something Grandma said still brings smiles and laughter. When Millie's health deteriorated, she became a resident of River Bluff Nursing Home. With an effortless wit and sassiness, she won over many of the staff. Dove Hall is quieter now, but sweet memories of Millie's unfiltered wisdom remain. Thank you to the staff for their devoted and compassionate care of our mother. She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses; Bill (Roxanne) Castleberry of Eustis, Florida, Guy (Charlotte) Castleberry of Port Washington, Wisconsin, Denise (Jeff) Koltz of Rockford, Illinois, Diane (Alan) Mallory of Mullen, Nebraska, and Julie (Gerry) Freymuth of Kearns, Utah; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and brother, Alvin Beintker. She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence; father, Henry Beintker; mother, Gertrude Belntker - Weishaar; stepfather, Ben Weishaar; and brother, Henry Beintker.
A private family graveside service will be held. Burial in McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to River Bluff Nursing Home, Dove Hall. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
