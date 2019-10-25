|
Milton Everett 1945—2019
Milton Lavell Everett, of Rockford departed this earthly life October 13, 2019. He was born April 5, 1945 in New Hebron, MS the son of Jim James and Coreen Everett. Milton lived in Rockford since 1964 coming from New Hebron. He married the former Lou Manugro. Milton attended schools in Mississippi.
Milton leaves to cherish many memories, his wife Lou; ; five brothers, Nathaniel Everett, Troy Vester (Everlean Louise ) Everett and Thelmon (Anita) Everett; sister, Ann Rene (Levester) Wilks; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Crater James Everett and sister, Willie Ruth Gibson.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday October 27, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. John
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019