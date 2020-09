Or Copy this URL to Share

Misty Mae Witt 1964—2020

Misty Mae Witt of Freeport, IL passed away early on Wednesday, September 2 while in hospice care. She was 55. Misty taught high school science and tutored many students for many years. She enjoyed reading books, watching holiday movies, traveling, flower gardening, and helping others. She will be missed by family, friends, and former students. Per her request, there will be no services.



