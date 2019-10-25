|
Mitchell Mike Freeman 1952—2019
Mitchell Mike Freeman, 67, died peacefully October 17, 2019 at his home in Belvidere. He was born July 10, 1952 In Peoria, IL to John and Juanita (Harness) Freeman. He married his sweetheart Jolene Turnipseed, July 20, 1983 in Belvidere. Mitchell graduated high school and attended some college while working on his Journeyman trade. He attended First Evangelical in Belvidere.
Mitchell was a member of The UAW local 2056. He enjoyed his coffee and conversation in various establishments in and around Belvidere. Mitchell loved the outdoors, camping, pool, darts, garage sales and estate sales. He loved to coach his son's little league team and worked with the Boy Scouts. He never missed his kids' events and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Mitchell also had a special place in his heart for his beloved dog, Duke. All of the people around him made him feel like the luckiest man in the world.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Jolene; his children, Destiny (John) Messman, Danielle, and John (Christi); brothers, Philip (Patty) Freeman, Wesley (Deb) Freeman, James (Sylvia) Freeman; sisters, Diane Mcelhinney, Sally Freeman, Jeannie (Tom) Wagner; grandchildren, Jake and Josh Messman, Whitley, Kaegan and Gavin Freeman-Russell, and Riley and Hayden Freeman; numerous nieces and nephews; and special thanks to Sandy Vail for always being there.
Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Art; brother, Timothy; sisters, Elizabeth, Mary and Johnetta.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Highland Garden of Memories. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion, Saturday, November 9. Jonathon Banister will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage people to donate their services to cancer patients in need of a friend. A special thanks to Pink Heals of the Winnebago County chapter, Swedish American Cancer Center, Pallative Care and Hospice. To share a memory and light a candle, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019