Mollie Vollmer 1941—2019
Mollie (Fenelon) Vollmer, 78, of Rockford, died Thursday 28, 2019 after a long fight with cancer. Born March 12, 1941 in Rockford, the daughter of Melvin and Marie (Olinger) Fenelon. Graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in 1959. Married her loving husband James Vollmer on June 16, 1962. They spent wonderful 55 years together and had 3 beautiful children. Mollie was a homemaker while her children were young and was an active volunteer during their school years. Mollie began work as a receptionist at Rockford Clinic in 1978, reaching the position of Director of Medical Records. Upon her departure from Rockford Clinic in 1994, she continued her work in healthcare at Willows on Main and Rosecrance until her retirement. Mollie was a member of St. Bernadette Parish for over 50 years, serving as eucharistic minister and in the Ladies of St. Bernadette, but her passion was always family. Mollie was always there to listen when needed and to offer advice when required. No distance was too far to visit when it came to her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Joliet Area Community Hospice for their time and compassionate care they gave to Mollie. Survivors include her children, Katherine (Kurt) Freund of Daphne, Alabama, Susan (Patrick) Bannon of Joliet and Roger (Meghan) Vollmer of Lockport; grandchildren, Joshua and Brianna Freund; Sarah, Margaret and Grace Bannon and Charlotte Vollmer. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Preceded in death by her husband and parents; sisters, Kaye Fenelon and Patricia Heisler and brother, Roger Fenelon.
Visitation Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave, from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary service at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice. Express online condolences at: www.fitzgeraldfh.com
