|
|
Mona Jean Sorensen 1928—2019
Mona Jean Sorensen, age 90 of Belvidere, died peacefully on April 26th at Northwoods Care Center. Mona was born December 19, 1928 in Freeport, IL to Otis B. and Lucile (Hammersmith) Newcomer. She grew up in Lanark, IL and upon graduation from high school studied music at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington and also attended Shimer College in Mount Carroll. When she moved to Belvidere, she met her life partner William (Bill) Sorensen at the Garrigan Rooming House. They married on January 8, 1951 in Lanark, IL and shared a life together for 47 years in which they built a home together and camped their way around the United States and Canada visiting countless national and state parks. They gave wonderful homes to five Dobermanns, a golden retriever named Lady Lee (named after the posting at the Eagle Food Store) and a rescued former racing greyhound. After Bill's death, Mona rescued two additional greyhounds over a twenty-year period. Mona's love of music remained with her throughout her life. She was responsible for advancing the musical offerings at church and in the community. She was a longtime member and principal organist/pianist at the First Presbyterian Church for over 37 years. She played her last service in the church on February 24th at age 90. Prior to her recent hospitalization she was completing orchestrations for a brass choir to be performed on Easter Sunday. She cherished her early Sunday morning chapel family. In addition to her love of music, camping, and dogs, she was an accomplished seamstress, gardener, and gourmet cook. Dinner parties at the Sorensen home were legendary. Mona is survived by sisters-in-law Jean Newcomer of Madison, WI and Dorothy Sorensen of Springfield, IL; nephew Stephen (Diane) Newcomer of Burnsville, MN; niece Gale Barber of Middleton, WI; nephew Mark Sorensen (Patty) of Commerce Township, MI; niece Sally Kolb (David) of Monticello, IL; many grandnieces and grandnephews and life long Belvidere friends. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Bill, and brother Edward. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or to Boone County Animal Services.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019