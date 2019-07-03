|
|
Mona S. "Sue" McHughes 1941—2019
Mona S. McHughes, 78, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, at Progress West Hospital. Born March 18, 1941, in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of Kenneth and Maude Felvey. Mona graduated class of 1959 from Rockford West HIgh School a proud Girl Scout. She graduated from Rockford Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Mona married Willard "Mac" McHughes on March 6, 1980. Mona was an RN who worked at Rockford Memorial Hospital, Northern IL Blood Bank and H. Douglas Singer Mental Health Center. She loved spending time with her loved ones while traveling and exploring the local cuisine. She enjoyed monthly lunches with her lifelong scout friends. She received her service pendant for 50 years of nursing care.
Lovingly survived by her daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Granskog and Debra (Bill) Christie; grandchildren, Kyle and Lauren Granskog and Will and Kailah Christie; brother, Tom Felvey; nephew, Brad (Danielle) Felvey, and great nephews, Dustin, Aaron, and Kayden; and special friends from Girl Scout Troop #6. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Willard "Mac" McHughes and sister-in-law, Lynn Felvey.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Visitation will be held at 10:00 until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mona's name to the , 1355 Peachtree St NE Suite 600 Atlanta, GA 30309. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019